THROWBACK THURSDAY: When We Had 3 Movie Theaters

Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings. Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?)
