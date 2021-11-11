CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Promos: Elves, Jurassic, Sunny, Hanna, Arcane

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has premiered the trailer for “Elves,” a Danish-language horror-fantasy series set around Christmas. The six-episode Denmark-set series follows a family of four reconnecting over the holiday on a remote island. They soon discover the area is inhabited by Elves and an accident that starts with good intentions results...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 1

Lebanon Democrat

‘Hanna’ Will End With Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

After these next six episodes of Hanna Season 3, the titular character’s (Esmé Creed-Miles) story will be over on Prime Video. The drama is ending with the upcoming season, which showrunner David Farr explained to Entertainment Weekly “was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”
TV SERIES
The Game Haus

Everything in the VALORANT Arcane Bundle

Riot Games are releasing their first-ever show on Netflix in just a few days. To celebrate, every Riot Games franchise is having a crossover event mostly featuring Jinx and Vi. VALORANT is included in this even though the characters and League of Legends universe are not exactly connected. This means new skins and some other extras coming with the VALORANT Arcane Bundle. Here is everything in the VALORANT Arcane Bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Jurassic Park Becomes Jurassic Purrk in This Hysterical Parody

While the Jurassic Park series may have gone a bit off the rails with recent iterations, there is no denying that the original is still a classic. Whether it is the mystery of the island and its creatures, the chaotic action, or the visual effects, just about everything still holds up today.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Spy, Sunny, Hanna, Miracle, Omens

The first photo is out of Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in the six-episode drama series “A Spy Among Friends” based on the novel by Ben Macintyre. The series will debut worldwide next Fall on BritBox in the UK and Spectrum’s On Demand platform in the US. The story centers...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Search, School, Monster, Jurassic

HBO Max has announced that its comedy “Search Party” will ened with its upcoming ten-episode fifth season. The final run will debut on the streaming service on Friday January 7th. Creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will develop new projects for the streamer. [Source: THR]. The School for Good and...
MOVIES
#Arcane#Elves#Animated Series#Fxx#Utrax#Cia#Iii
IGN

Hanna Season 3 Trailer

It's the beginning of the end. Watch the final season of Hanna on Amazon Prime Video on November 24.
TV SERIES
trueachievements.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 review

If Jurassic World Evolution 2 is to be believed, we have a new leading theory as to why the dinosaurs died out — rather than some extinction-level event like a meteor impact or ice age, it seems like they might just have been too damn fussy for their own good. "There's not enough saaaaand," grumbles the T-rex, apparently ungrateful for being brought back to life some 80 million years later and just pining for his own private beach on which to murder things. You'll hear similar growled grievances all over your parks, from pea-brained sauropods who are picky about their favourite kinds of tall trees and herds of skittish little theropods with a very strict definition of what is considered 'open space,' to packs of conservationist raptors who kick up a fuss the second you have to knock down a couple of trees just so the rangers can reach and treat their dying friend. It's not too much of an issue long-term for single-dino enclosures as you can quickly expand or tweak as your prehistoric pals make their demands known, but branch out into space-saving cohabitation plans and you might find you have your work cut out juggling the needs of multiple species at once... if they don't just tear one another to pieces before they even get a chance to complain, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
963kklz.com

First Music Now TV: Arcane Hits #1

We finally get a chance to talk a little Worlds as Edward Gaming becomes the best League team on earth. Also, we gush over Arcane and how it exceeded all expectations, how did Riot get it right? And a wave of teams quitting hit ALGS this fall, who can EA stop the bleeding. And Robbie makes a revelation that shocks Norris.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases trailer and images for fantasy horror Elves

Netflix has released a trailer and images for the Danish fantasy horror series Elves which follows a family of four who find their Christmas vacation take a dark turn when they arrive on a remote island controlled by a strongly religious community that live in balance with fierce creatures in the surrounding woods; take a look here…
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Outback, Silent, Son, Car, God

Netflix has premiered the full trailer for its animated adventure-comedy “Back to the Outback”. Clare Knight and Harry Cripps helm the film in which, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Nat Geo Teases Hemsworth, Smith Series

As part of Disney+ say, National Geographic had trailers for three of its original series in the works for the Disney+ service. “Limitless” sees Chris Hemsworth, already a superhuman, pushing his body to the limit as he tries extreme acts of physical endurance. That show launches in 2022. Then there’s...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Disney+ Plans “Spiderwick Chronicles” Series

Announced as part of today’s Disney+ Day celebrations, the Mouse House’s streamer is set to adapt Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s children’s fantasy adventure book series “The Spiderwick Chronicles” into a TV series. The books follow the Grace Family as they move into a dilapidated ancestral home and begin to...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Disney+ “Baymax” TV Series

Disney isn’t done with its “Big Hero 6” franchise with the first trailer today for “Baymax!,” a TV series based on the lovably squishy character from the Marvel and Walt Disney Animated feature. Don Hall, who directed the film, created this series which will serve as a continuation of the...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Sets Live-Action “One Piece” Cast

Netflix has set the cast of its ten-episode live-action series adaptation of the beloved anime series “One Piece”. Making up the pirates aboard the Thousand Sunny are Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Shazad Latif Is Captain Nemo In “Nautilus”

Shazad Latif has scored the key role of Captain Nemo in “Nautilus,” the upcoming new live-action ten-part series adaptation of Jules Verne’s 1870 novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” for the Disney+ streaming service. The series takes a modernized approach to this period retelling of the book about an Indian...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Wheel of Time” Could Go For Eight Seasons

Rafe Judkins, showrunner on Amazon’s big-budget fantasy series adaptation “The Wheel of Time,” says he sees the show potentially running for up to eight seasons according to Deadline. The series, based on the novels by Robert Jordan, will premiere its first season next Friday on Amazon Prime and is already...
TV SERIES

