TV Promos: Elves, Jurassic, Sunny, Hanna, Arcane

If Jurassic World Evolution 2 is to be believed, we have a new leading theory as to why the dinosaurs died out — rather than some extinction-level event like a meteor impact or ice age, it seems like they might just have been too damn fussy for their own good. "There's not enough saaaaand," grumbles the T-rex, apparently ungrateful for being brought back to life some 80 million years later and just pining for his own private beach on which to murder things. You'll hear similar growled grievances all over your parks, from pea-brained sauropods who are picky about their favourite kinds of tall trees and herds of skittish little theropods with a very strict definition of what is considered 'open space,' to packs of conservationist raptors who kick up a fuss the second you have to knock down a couple of trees just so the rangers can reach and treat their dying friend. It's not too much of an issue long-term for single-dino enclosures as you can quickly expand or tweak as your prehistoric pals make their demands known, but branch out into space-saving cohabitation plans and you might find you have your work cut out juggling the needs of multiple species at once... if they don't just tear one another to pieces before they even get a chance to complain, that is.

