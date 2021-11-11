CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mindy Diamond on Independence: Why Raymond James Rocks the Regional Space & Advisor Recruiting

By Mindy Diamond
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors’ ever-increasing desire for greater agency in how they serve clients and grow their businesses has driven the growth of models and firms outside of the traditional wirehouse space—and spawned the popularity of regional firms like Raymond James. Because there was a time in years past when an advisor...

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

Raymond James Adds Three Southeast Teams With Over $520 Million in AUM

A number of financial advisor teams are joining Raymond James to bolster its business in the Southeast, the firm announced this week. Two financial teams with $308 million in total assets under management will be joining the Atlanta complex, while a separate team with $215 million in managed assets will join Raymond James’ Fort Myers, Fla. office.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Pennsylvania Team With $500M Joins Raymond James & Associates

A couple of Doyleston, Penn.-based financial advisors with about $500 million in assets under management will be joining Raymond James & Associates, signaling another step in the company’s expansion in the Northeast. Jesse Brookreson and Brian Trymbiski will be joining Raymond James from Wells Fargo under the name Great Oak...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Raymond James Financial Insider Trades $1.5M In Company Stock

James E Bunn, Insider at Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), made a large insider sell on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James Financial at a price of $100.73. The total transaction amounted to $1,527,739.
STOCKS
wealthmanagement.com

RIA Edge Podcast The Evolution of Independence with Snowden Lane’s Rob Mooney

As the independent and RIA channels have grown and become more influential, the challenges and opportunities aligned with running your own businesses have grown significantly in recent years. To better understand and assess the options that are now available to advisors who are looking to build their own businesses --...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Private Client
wealthmanagement.com

Wealthies Circle Podcast: The Virtual Connection with Shannon Spotswood

The past year and a half has taught us that virtual platforms need to be available for advisors to stay in contact with their clients. How can advisors leverage new technology to create the optimal client experience?. In this episode, David Armstrong is joined by Shannon Spotswood, president of RFG...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

R.R. Donnelley gets higher buyout offer from Chatham Asset Management

Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management LLC on Tuesday outbid an earlier offer from Atlas Holdings LLC for printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. . Chatham said it would pay $9.10 a share for R.R. Donnelley, higher than a Nov. 3 offer of $8.52 a share from Atlas Holdings. Chatham would increase its price to $9.34 a share if the Atlas termination fee is eliminated. Chatham said its offer is worth $47.9 million to $67.9 million more than Atlas' offer. Chatham currently manages funds that own about 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley. Chatham said it received a debt commitment from Jefferies Finance LLC of up to $1.675 billion, plus it's committing $100 million of additional capital, rolling over all shares of common stock of RRD that it owns and equitizing or subordinating into PIK instruments up to $748.4 million of the aggregate principal amount of RRD's outstanding notes which Chatham currently owns. This debt amounts to about 53.9% of R.R. Donnelley's outstanding notes. Shares of R.R. Donnelly are up 305% this year, compared to a rise of 24.7% by the S&P 500. Shares closed at $9.18 a share on Monday.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wealthmanagement.com

Quant Giant Dimensional Signals Big ETF Push With Wave of Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Quant-investing heavyweight Dimensional Fund Advisors is stepping up its incursion into the $7.2 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund industry. The Austin, Texas-based money manager will launch its first four fixed-income funds on Tuesday, and a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it’s planning 10 more stock ETFs. That will boost the firm’s lineup to 23 ETFs in total.
AUSTIN, TX
wealthmanagement.com

How to Raise a First-Time CRE Fund in the Middle of a Pandemic

Believing that the commercial real estate industry needs to be more inclusive, more creative about driving housing affordability and more mindful of sustainability, New York City’s former Deputy Mayor of Economic Development Alicia Glen launched her own impact investment firm, MSquared, last year. Glen, who was the architect of one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
wealthmanagement.com

The Pathway Continues to Clear for Global CRE Investors

Foreign investors are shaking off pandemic-related constraints and jumping back into the U.S. commercial real estate market. Uncertainty on how the pandemic might impact existing assets, lack of for-sale inventory and travel restrictions forced buyers to slow the pace of acquisitions during the past 18 months. As a result, significant levels of foreign capital built up on the sidelines that is now seeking to deploy. And the U.S. real estate market is well-positioned to capture that capital.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy