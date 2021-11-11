CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton talks ‘cool’ collaboration with Taylor Swift after winning big at the 2021 CMAs

By Tina Campbell
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y4cZ_0ctdw60o00

Chris Stapleton has called his new collaboration with Taylor Swift “cool”.

The Tennessee Whiskey hit-maker, 43, has teamed up with Swift on track I Bet You Think About Me from the re-recording of her 2012 album Red, which is released on Friday.

Speaking to the press after winning four nods at the 2021 Country Music Association awards, he said of the team-up: "They called and I answered.”

"Those are calls you pick up and say, 'what shall I do? Okay, cool,' that's how that goes," he added.

"The rest, they'll have to tell you on their own time!"

Stapleton is a man in demand at the moment as it was recently revealed that he has recorded a song with Adele for her highly-anticipated fourth album 30.

He appears on a bonus track of the record that will be available exclusively via US retail giant Target.

Related
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Adele
Person
Chris Stapleton
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Chris Stapleton Talks About His Award Winning Album ‘Starting Over’

On Wednesday night’s (11-10) CMA Awards, Chris Stapleton came out a big winner. He won Male Vocalist of the Year and the three other awards for Best Album, Song, and Single all had a theme. They generated around the song, “Starting Over,” which is also the name of his album. We asked Chris if there was a theme to the album. He told us this: “I’ve never really looked at records necessarily as having a theme. I’ve never made a record in that kind of a constraint necessarily. And there are a lot of great records that have this theme and this overlying thread that kind of runs through them. Maybe the thread for me is just I’m singing. I wrote a bulk of the songs. It’s the same guys playing all the songs. If there’s a theme – if there’s a theme it’s hopefully there’s a theme of truth somewhere in it. And what I mean by that is hopefully we’re conveying in the songs some experiences that feel real and hopefully people can find themselves in those songs and in the album. And for me if I’m looking for a theme it’s that kind of, I don’t know, that thing that binds us all together as humans.” : 54 (OC: together as humans)
MUSIC
wsipfm.com

Johnson Co Native Chris Stapleton Wins Big at CMA’s

Johnson Co native Chris Stapleton enjoyed a Big night at last night’s Country Music Association Awards Show. Stapleton’s list of Awards are:. Chris Stapleton was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, but that award went to Luke Combs. Johnson Co. and All of Kentucky, especially the Eastern part, is extremely proud of “Our” native son, Chris Stapleton.
MUSIC
koxe.com

Taylor Swift recruits Chris Stapleton for her previously-unreleased single “I Bet You Think About Me”

Taylor Swift has enlisted Chris Stapleton to sing on her recently re-released 2012 album Red (Taylor’s Version) track “I Bet You Think About Me.”. Stapleton provides harmonies and background vocals on “I Bet You Think About Me,” a country ballad about a fame-obsessed Beverly Hills-born ex-beau. Stapleton joins Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran as guests on Red (Taylor’s Version), which also features an extended, 10-minute long take on the heartbreak anthem “All Too Well.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Shares Blake Lively-Directed Video For Chris Stapleton Duet “I Bet You Think About Me” Starring Miles Teller (With An Aaron Dessner Cameo)

The closer and headliner of sorts on Taylor Swift’s new re-recorded Red is the long-rumored 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which got its own short film on Friday and was performed on SNL the next day. But it’s not the only Red (Taylor’s Version) track getting elaborate promo treatment. “I Bet You Think About Me,” a well-done duet with Chris Stapleton included among the project’s bonus tracks, got a music video of its own this morning.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

Taylor Swift Drops ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Berks County native Taylor Swift has done it again! Swift surprised her fans on Sunday with news that a new music video would be dropping Monday for her song, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’. The video dropped at 10 a.m. The track is on Swift’s new album “Red, Taylor’s Version” which she dropped last Friday. The music video was directed by Actress Blake Lively and is her directorial debut. “SUPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift tweeted. “I finally got to wok with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021
BERKS COUNTY, PA
