Chris Stapleton talks ‘cool’ collaboration with Taylor Swift after winning big at the 2021 CMAs

Chris Stapleton has called his new collaboration with Taylor Swift “cool”.

The Tennessee Whiskey hit-maker, 43, has teamed up with Swift on track I Bet You Think About Me from the re-recording of her 2012 album Red, which is released on Friday.

Speaking to the press after winning four nods at the 2021 Country Music Association awards, he said of the team-up: "They called and I answered.”

"Those are calls you pick up and say, 'what shall I do? Okay, cool,' that's how that goes," he added.

"The rest, they'll have to tell you on their own time!"

Stapleton is a man in demand at the moment as it was recently revealed that he has recorded a song with Adele for her highly-anticipated fourth album 30.

He appears on a bonus track of the record that will be available exclusively via US retail giant Target.