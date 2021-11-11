Whole-Genome Sequencing Shines for Rare Disease Diagnosis in 100K Genomes Pilot Study

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the US and Mexico looks at ties between the gut microbiome and features such as diet, geography, host genetics, and neutral processes like passive dispersal and ecological drift in herbivorous woodrats from seven Neotoma species and more than two dozen wild populations from the southwestern US, along with wild-caught woodrats moved into captive settings. With metabarcoding-based sequencing on microbiome and dietary plant samples, the researchers tracked the effects of host phylogeny and other factors on the gut microbiome, uncovering species-specific gut microbial shifts in captive woodrats. "Although diet and geography influenced natural microbiome structure, the effects of host phylogeny were stronger for both wild and captive animals," they report, adding that the host genetic influence tended to become more pronounced in captivity, while dietary effects waned.

WILDLIFE ・ 6 HOURS AGO