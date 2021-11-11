CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Whole-Genome Sequencing Shines for Rare Disease Diagnosis in 100K Genomes Pilot Study

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – A UK-led team has shared findings from the pilot stage of the 100,000 Genomes Project, demonstrating that whole-genome sequencing can aid in diagnosing a significant subset of the rare disease cases it considered. "Our findings show that deployment of this comprehensive and efficient genomic test at...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
GenomeWeb

Singular Genomics Expands Early-Access Program for New DNA Sequencing Instrument

NEW YORK – Singular Genomics, an impending entrant into the DNA sequencing market, is expanding the early-access program for its G4 sequencer ahead of the instrument's commercial shipment in 2022. On a conference call with investors following the release of the company's third quarter operating results — its first full...
GenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on RNA Sequence Variants, Sequencing Quality Control 2, Walnut Adaptation

A team from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, the University of Melbourne, and other centers in Australia describes a reference-free pipeline called MINTIE for focusing on splice variants, structural changes, and other variants in RNA sequence data. The strategy "combines the advantages of full de novo assembly with differential expression to identify unique variants in a case sample versus a set of controls," the researchers write, along with computational steps to dial down transcriptional noise and annotate and prioritize variants. After using MINTIE to find transcript fusions and other variants in simulated data, the authors compared it to other available approaches. From there, they applied MINTIE to RNA-seq profiles for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and controls, uncovering previously undetected fusion or splice variants in potential ALL driver genes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Returning genomic research findings reveals unrecognized disease risks

More than 120,000 patients have enrolled in the Mass General Brigham Biobank, providing access to important information about their health history, answering survey questions and donating or planning to donate a blood sample. Their generous participation allows researchers to study how an individual's health is affected by their genes, lifestyle and environment. Many of those patients are now receiving something in return: medically actionable genomic findings. Some of these Biobank participants are learning about genetic markers of increased risk that could be acted upon to prevent cancer and heart conditions.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Whole Genome Sequencing Can Improve Childhood Cancer Care

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) can offer childhood cancer patients a more accurate diagnosis and prognosis, as well as suggest more targeted treatment options, suggests a UK pilot study of a national programme. The researchers performed WGS, which is currently being rolled out in the National Health Service (NHS) as routine...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Genome Sequencing#Gene Sequencing#Exome Sequencing#Genomics England#K Genomes Pilot Study#Genomes Project#National Health Service#Nhs England#Illumina Congenica#Fabric Genomics Co
technologynetworks.com

Multiplex Network Improves Diagnosis and Analysis of Rare Diseases

Rare diseases are usually caused by a single genetic defect. Nevertheless, the search for the cause and the assessment of the effects is highly complex and difficult. Jörg Menche, Adjunct Principal Investigator at the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Professor at the University of Vienna and Research Group Leader at the Max Perutz Labs (a joint venture of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna), and his team have now developed a multiplex network that maps all genes and their interactions on multiple levels and improves the identification of genetic defects and the assessment of their consequences.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Emmes, MedGenome Partner on Rare Disease Patient Data Registry Project

NEW YORK — Clinical research organization Emmes said on Monday that it has partnered with MedGenome to create rare disease registries to help support clinical trials. Under the terms of the deal, the companies will work together to create custom registries of rare disease patients, including their epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genomic data, that can be used for clinical study design, patient recruitment, and to develop standard control arms for statistical models of treatment effect. Specific diseases that will be addressed include hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscular atrophies, and retinitis pigmentosa.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EurekAlert

Mouse cell studies show that correcting DNA disorganization could aid diagnosis and treatment of rare inherited diseases

Two nuclear proteins, called lamin A and lamin C, both help keep DNA organized, but new research reveals that they may impact disease development independently. Understanding how DNA organization impacts the body could reveal new diagnostics and therapies for genetic disease caused by mutations in the lamins and other nuclear envelope proteins.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Benefits of Genome Sequencing in Children With Cancer Revealed

Unravelling the entire genetic code for each child who has been diagnosed with cancer can give a more accurate diagnosis or reveal new treatment options, according to research presented at the NCRI Festival. These are the results of a pilot study of the process known as whole genome sequencing. The...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Childhood Brain Tumors Emerge as Target for New CHOP-led Biobank Effort

NEW YORK – With support from the National Institutes of Health, investigators at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have begun a new effort to develop a comprehensive clinical and genomic dataset to improve precision medicine for childhood brain tumors. Led by CHOP's Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b), the...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Pediatric Glioma Histone, Cardiovascular Disease Pig Model, Colorectal Cancer Precursors

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from the University of Groningen and elsewhere describe histone H3.3 mutations that coincide with genomic instability in pediatric high-grade glioma brain cancer, focusing on an "oncohistone" called H3.3K27M. Using copy number variant (CNV) profiling on 745 pediatric high-grade gliomas, single-cell whole-genome sequencing on cells from three H3.3K27M-containing tumors, and experiments on cell lines with inducible versions of H3.3K27M, the team found that the oncohistone corresponded with higher-than-usual CNV levels, altered gene regulation, enhanced replication stress sensitivity, and other changes linked to increased genomic instability. "Together, our data uncover a role for H3.3 in DNA replication under stress conditions that is altered by the K27M mutation, promoting genomic instability and potentially glioma development."
CANCER
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Woodrat Microbiome, Maternal Cannabis Use, Gene-Based Testing

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the US and Mexico looks at ties between the gut microbiome and features such as diet, geography, host genetics, and neutral processes like passive dispersal and ecological drift in herbivorous woodrats from seven Neotoma species and more than two dozen wild populations from the southwestern US, along with wild-caught woodrats moved into captive settings. With metabarcoding-based sequencing on microbiome and dietary plant samples, the researchers tracked the effects of host phylogeny and other factors on the gut microbiome, uncovering species-specific gut microbial shifts in captive woodrats. "Although diet and geography influenced natural microbiome structure, the effects of host phylogeny were stronger for both wild and captive animals," they report, adding that the host genetic influence tended to become more pronounced in captivity, while dietary effects waned.
WILDLIFE
GenomeWeb

Delft Study Could Help Advance Nanopore-Based Protein Sequencing

NEW YORK — Researchers at Delft University of Technology and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have developed a nanopore-based approach to protein analysis capable of identifying single amino acid changes in peptides. Detailed in a paper published last week in Science, the work advances efforts to sequence proteins using...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Lucence, Veterans' Affairs Health Care System Launch Liquid Biopsy Screening Study

NEW YORK – Lucence and the VA Palo Alto Health Care System are launching a prospective observational study to evaluate the use of the sequencing-based LiquidHallmark liquid biopsy assay in a screening context. The study will compare the sensitivity and specificity of positron emission tomography-computed tomography, or PET/CT, alone versus...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Sysmex Inostics to Seek FDA Approval for Ultra-Sensitive Leukemia Liquid Biopsy Alongside Qiagen

NEW YORK – Sysmex Inostics has developed an ultrasensitive and CLIA-validated next-generation sequencing liquid biopsy assay for detecting minimal residual disease in acute myeloid leukemia, and has partnered with Qiagen to develop and distribute companion diagnostics assays like this one worldwide. AML-MRD-SEQ utilizes a panel covering 68 regions across 20...
HEALTH
Upworthy

Here’s a personal look at how families and researchers use science to take on rare genetic diseases

When Kelly Mantoan got the news that her 1-year-old son, Fulton, had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) – a rare and progressive genetic disease – she was devastated. More difficult news came just a few months later when she gave birth to her newborn son, Teddy, at 32 weeks. As she sat with him in the neonatal intensive care unit shortly after his birth, doctors confirmed that Teddy had tested positive for SMA as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy