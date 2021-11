Things are going quite well for Ryan Spaulding right now. The defender was named to USL League One’s All-League First Team after an impressive season with Revolution II and now he is training with the 2021 winners of the Supporters’ Shield. Along with the likes of Justin Rennicks, Edward Kizza, and Damian Rivera, Spaulding has been training with the first team as New England prepares for its first match of the playoffs.

