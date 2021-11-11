Passage Bio to Present at Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced the recent addition of Patricia Drake to its senior leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. ‘I am thrilled to have Pattie join our executive team and help us bring OLINVYK to the next level,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “Pattie brings more than 30 years of experience successfully launching multiple products in the hospital market and will be a welcomed addition to our experienced leadership team. She has already begun working on an accelerated plan to drive formulary wins, expand OLINVYK’s target opportunities, and optimize our field team.“

