Passage Bio to Present at Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi recently unveiled its vision for hyperautomation and the future of business, along with key product announcements, at its annual digital user event, Out of This World 2021 (OOTW). Through its undisputed category leadership and focus on business growth, Boomi is catapulting the industry towards the future of connectivity and automation. The company has connected more than 189,000 unique endpoints to date, and has over 18,000 customers processing more than 4.8 billion integrations every month on its revolutionary Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform.
