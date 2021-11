Motorola is set to introduce a new smartphone. Just yesterday, we told you about the Moto E30 Android 11 Go phone. In the coming months, we hope to see a flagship-level Moto device with premium specs. The Moto Edge X has been teased and is said to arrive as a gaming phone in China. What’s special about this device is that it will be the first Snapdragon 898-powered Android phone to be commercially available. Qualcomm has not really announced the next premium flagship processor but it is arriving soon.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO