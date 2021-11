New Orleans Police say a 26-year-old woman was held at gunpoint in a carjacking Wednesday night in the 3900 block of Dublin Street.

That's the address of Costco.

"Victim approached by suspect, who produced weapon and demanded victim’s keys," according to an initial police report. "Victim complied."

The suspect fled in the victim’s white 2014 Nissan Rogue.

The New Orleans City Council says carjackings are up nearly 27 percent for the year.