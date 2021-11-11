Local bike company to host event and ride for veterans

After nearly five years, Sgt. Pam Kelly was ready to ride again. Kelly, who suffered injuries during her military service that left her unable to walk, has a custom bicycle that allows her to pedal with her arms. But after a 2015 surgery on her right arm left her with the use of only her left, she parked the bike. Last month, with the help of some members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, she got back on it for the first time. “Every time I get on a bike I feel like I’m flying,” Kelly said. “It’s like I have wings. It just relaxes me.” Kelly said she never lost the desire to ride; she just had to worry about her health following her surgery more than five years ago. But once the desire to ride again continued to grow, she emailed Kay Carver, of the Village of Sanibel, in late September saying she wanted to get back on her bike.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO