With bow season for deer already in full swing and gun season just around the corner, I felt an article about hunting safety was in order. It’s not that hunting isn’t a safe sport (though I guess that all depends on whether you are the hunter or the hunted). But last year in New York State there were three fatalities caused by hunting. Some of you will say that three were too many, but all were self-inflicted.

