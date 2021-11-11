Walk Down Nostalgia Lane: 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Named

After 12 finalists were chosen earlier this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the three inductees in this year's class of hall of famers at The Strong National Museum of Play which includes the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and also the "universal plaything".....sand. This surprising addition has had many fans scratching their heads but also largely falling into agreement. As one might expect though, the gags, memes, and jokes in response to sand being chosen have inspired the internet who have, for lack of a better term, taken the ball and run with it. We've collected some of the best below.

