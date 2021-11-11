CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Down Nostalgia Lane: 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Named

By Leslie Ann
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to get nostalgic about the fun you had as a child with your favorite toys. It's easy to remember the ones you had to most fun with, right? I know it is for me. I can easily recall the toys I got the most fun out of that really...

Related
13 WHAM

National Toy Hall of Fame finalists picked

Rochester, N.Y. — Sand, American Girl Dolls, and the board game Risk will join the National Toy Hall of Fame's collection at The Strong National Museum of Play. The announcement was made Thursday morning. They were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids,...
ROCHESTER, NY
local21news.com

Sand, Risk and American Girl Doll inducted into 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (WPBN/WGTU) — The inductees for the 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame have been announced!. Coming in on top were the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and universal plaything sand. The honorees were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, pinata, the Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Toy Hall of Fame Includes Sand in 2021 Inductees, Internet Responds

After 12 finalists were chosen earlier this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the three inductees in this year's class of hall of famers at The Strong National Museum of Play which includes the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and also the "universal plaything".....sand. This surprising addition has had many fans scratching their heads but also largely falling into agreement. As one might expect though, the gags, memes, and jokes in response to sand being chosen have inspired the internet who have, for lack of a better term, taken the ball and run with it. We've collected some of the best below.
LIFESTYLE
wgnradio.com

The Mascot Hall of Fame welcomes its newest inductees for 2022

The friendly, furry folks who brighten up every sports event have their day in the spotlight at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, IN with the yearly induction of the most iconic mascots in the world. Al Spajer and Michele Gustin join John Landecker to share the latest additions to the ranks of great mascots and the long list of family friendly activities you can participate in at the hall.
WHITING, IN
mountainstatesman.com

Local Sensei among first inductees of Martial Arts Hall of Fame

TAYLOR COUNTY—Martial arts is more than just a sport, it is a way of life, and students who take on the skillset devote hours, weeks, months and years of their time to perfect and grow in their craft. Recently, that hard work paid off for a local martial artist. Sensei...
GRAFTON, WV
nehomemag.com

Meet 2021 New England Design Hall of Fame Inductee Steven Siegel

There’s a little bit of magic in the work Steven Siegel does. How else do you explain a South Shore home’s sixteen-foot-long, second-floor room that seems to float in midair with no visible support? To Siegel, it’s part science and part art, and it’s all in a day’s work for his thirty-year-old Newton, Massachusetts-based structural engineering firm.
NEWTON, MA
