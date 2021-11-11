Max still up for racing at Le Mans with Verstappen Sr

Max Verstappen has received a €50,000 euros (£42,681) fine after touching rival Lewis Hamilton’s car after qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Verstappen was called to the stewards’ office at the Interlagos paddock with Formula One’s governing body (FIA) belatedly announcing their conclusion after four hours.Lewis Hamilton’s fate remains unclear after allegedly making a technical breach on his Mercedes.The FIA’s judgement will be delivered before today’s sprint race which starts at 4.30pm (7.30pm UK).Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen’s conduct had become commonplace.“I think, as we’ve seen with many, many drivers, they sometimes have a look around at what’s...
