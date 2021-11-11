Max still up for racing at Le Mans with Verstappen Sr

Lewis Hamilton is still trying to claim another Formula One championship title - but not everybody at Mercedes is hoping he’s successful.Max Verstappen currently leads the driver standings by 12 points with just five races to go, with Red Bull hoping their man takes the crown to give them a first victory since 2013, with Mercedes having won all seven championships since then.The assumption would be that everybody associated with the organisation wants them to continue that run, but apparently not.Hubert Haupt competes in the DTM championship with three Mercedes cars for HRT, the team he owns, but told Sport1...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO