Max still up for racing at Le Mans with Verstappen Sr

By Phillip van Osten
f1i.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen is one hundred percent committed to Formula 1 and fully immersed in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, but the Dutchman admits that racing at Le Mans one day is still at the back of his mind. In the past, the 24-year-old has hinted at taking a...



firstsportz.com

“Something is going on there”: Max Verstappen suspected Mercedes infringements

Although Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been penalized for their DRS violation ahead of the race on Sunday yet Max Verstappen feels there is more to it, especially after the Brazilian GP Sprint Qualifying. To those who missed out, the Brit climbed past P20 to P5 in just 24 laps, making sure he starts the race from P10 (5-place grid penalty already imposed).
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen fined €50,000 euros for touching Lewis Hamilton’s car

Max Verstappen has received a €50,000 euros (£42,681) fine after touching rival Lewis Hamilton’s car after qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Verstappen was called to the stewards’ office at the Interlagos paddock with Formula One’s governing body (FIA) belatedly announcing their conclusion after four hours.Lewis Hamilton’s fate remains unclear after allegedly making a technical breach on his Mercedes.The FIA’s judgement will be delivered before today’s sprint race which starts at 4.30pm (7.30pm UK).Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen’s conduct had become commonplace.“I think, as we’ve seen with many, many drivers, they sometimes have a look around at what’s...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Maybe not needed anymore”: Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s grid penalty

The Brackley based team and reigning world champion have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will not endure another grid penalty for replacing engine parts in Mexico. Knowing how tight the championship battle has got, any slip-up could make Red Bull narrow the grid to Mercedes even more. More importantly, secure Max Verstappen’s lead by an even bigger margin against Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Confirmed: Hamilton handed fresh ICE and grid penalty in Sao Paulo!

The FIA confirmed at the start of FP1 in Sao Paulo that Mercedes has assigned a new Internal Combustion Engine to Lewis Hamilton, a change that necessarily implies a grid drop for the Briton on Sunday. The move is Hamilton's second engine of the season, with the reigning world champion...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Giovinazzi joins Dragon/Penske in FE as 'money rules' in F1

Antonio Giovinazzi only spent a few hours in the unemployment line, the departing Alfa Romeo driver signing up for a campaign in Formula E with Dragon/Penske Autosport. Jay Penske's outfit recently confirmed Brazilian charger Sergio Sette Camara as the driver of its #7 Penske EV-5 in the all-electric World Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Sir Jackie Stewart says 'cocky' Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are 'overdoing it'

Sir Jackie Stewart says he hopes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do not end up doing something they regret as they prepare to resume hostilities in Mexico this weekend. Three-time world champion Stewart, 82, accused both drivers of being “cocky” and of “overdoing it a bit” earlier this year, adding the collision between them at Silverstone in the summer, which resulted in Verstappen hitting the barriers with a force of 51G, would have killed the Dutchman had it happened in his day.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen dominates second practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set an imposing pace in Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The world championship leader was 0.424 seconds quicker than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, with Verstappen's title rival Lewis Hamilton 0.509secs off the pace. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 12 points before Sunday's race. Red Bull's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss wants Max Verstappen to beat Lewis Hamilton to F1 title

Lewis Hamilton is still trying to claim another Formula One championship title - but not everybody at Mercedes is hoping he’s successful.Max Verstappen currently leads the driver standings by 12 points with just five races to go, with Red Bull hoping their man takes the crown to give them a first victory since 2013, with Mercedes having won all seven championships since then.The assumption would be that everybody associated with the organisation wants them to continue that run, but apparently not.Hubert Haupt competes in the DTM championship with three Mercedes cars for HRT, the team he owns, but told Sport1...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris ‘on the level’ of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, McLaren chief claims

Lando Norris is “on the level” of Formula 1 championship contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, according to McLaren team boss Zak Brown. Norris, 21, has enjoyed another season of improvement with the British team this year, finishing on the podium at four races and competing at the top end of the drivers’ standings. The McLaren driver also came close to his first win in F1 at the Russian Grand Prix, but his chances were hit after deciding to stay out in heavy rain in Sochi. Norris has finished seventh and eighth in his last two races to drop...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Congrats to Max Verstappen; But no congrats to me”: Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo finished two places outside of the points tally in the Mexican Grand Prix. In addition, the Australian Honey Badger might have some explaining to do in the Mercedes camp as the rifted Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the pack ever since turn 1, which resulted in his worst race of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alegra Motorsports' father-son duo racing by land and sea on Petit Le Mans weekend

Alegra Motorsport’s Petit Le Mans weekend will be filled with racing of two types as the father-son duo of Carlos and Michael de Quesada racing by land and sea. On the same weekend Michael pilots the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season finale, his father, Carlos, will be at the controls of a 50-foot carbon, Kevlar and foam catamaran boat for the Race World Offshore World Championships.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Verstappen remains interested in future Le Mans attempt

Verstappen is currently on course to win his first F1 drivers’ championship, with his victory in last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix extending his points advantage over Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to 19 with four races to spare. While the Dutchman has always been laser-focused on his F1 efforts since joining...
MOTORSPORTS
Front Office Sports

Cadillac Returns to Le Mans in 2023

Cadillac will bring its storied history in racing to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 — for the first time in 20 years. The historic race will see Cadillac compete in the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) category, a hypercar class that demands a clean-energy output. LMDh vehicles...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen 'the world champion' would 'absolutely' switch to #1

Max Verstappen says he wouldn't have any second thoughts about relinquishing his signature #33 race number and sticking a #1 on his Red Bull car next season if he conquered the title this year. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are set to resume their title battle this weekend at Interlagos in...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Michael Fassbender Races a Porsche 911 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Fassbender’s 911 Cup car costs an absurd amount of money. Honestly, well done Porsche. It’s not very often a manufacturer puts out content that rivals full-on big-budget series like “Drive to Survive,” let alone one that is so entertaining to watch. For those of you that haven’t figured it out already, we’re talking about “Road to Le Mans,” a series that contains Michael Fassbender, a Porsche 911 race car, and the actor’s pursuit of a victory at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
MOTORSPORTS
corvetteactioncenter.com

Corvette Racing at Petit Le Mans – Last Race of the Season

DETROIT (Nov. 9, 2021) – Corvette Racing closes out the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season – and the last race for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) category – this weekend with Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The 10-hour endurance race – the program’s 250th event all-time –...
