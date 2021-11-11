'Road House' Reboot Movie Circling Jake Gyllenhaal to Star, Doug Liman to Direct

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, some may say that acting is in Jake Gyllenhaal's blood. According to Useless Daily, Gyllenhaal's parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner, are both heavily embroiled in the world of show business, and so is his older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, a fellow actor. Naturally, Gyllenhaal kick-started his acting career early on, making his big-screen debut opposite Billy Crystal in "City Slickers" when he was just 11 years old (via The Things). The talented star went on to build a remarkable acting career, starring in cult-classic "Donnie Darko" alongside his sister, and landing his first leading role in "October Sky" when he was just 17 years old. "He really gave me my first shot. And I owe him a lot that he believed in me," said Gyllenhaal in an interview with GQ, referring to "October Sky" director Joe Johnson (via Hey Alma).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO