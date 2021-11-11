Iroquois Drama Club Returns To The Stage this Weekend

After an acclaimed and wildly popular year of virtual storytelling, 4615 Theatre (winner of the 2020 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre) will return to the stage in December with the Housewarming Theatre Festival, a sprawling celebration of the company’s Resident Artists. Featuring six short plays, an all-new interactive piece, as well as musical performances and special guest engagements, the festival will take up the entire first floor of The Writer’s Center in Bethesda. Audiences will be able to choose their own path for the day, moving between multiple performance spaces to take in an array of programming, all led by and featuring Resident Artists, along with other frequent 4615 collaborators. Additionally, a slate of virtual programming will be made available alongside the in-person festival.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO