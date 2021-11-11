CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois Drama Club Returns To The Stage this Weekend

By Editorial
eastaurorany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half hiatus, Iroquois High School Drama Club is finally gracing the community with its presence on the local stage once again, with performances of Don Zolidis’ The Election. The Election is a satirical comedy that places the antics that occur behind the scenes of...

