Long time no talk folks! We hope everyone enjoyed week one of midweek MACtion as much as we did. To open up this week’s show, Zach and Steve look back and the first week of midweek games. Steve gave his performance of the week to both offenses in the Kent State/NIU game, as the two units combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 99 points. Zach’s performance of the week went to QB Kurtis Rourke and WR Isaiah Cox of Ohio, who combined to lead the Bobcats to a thrilling 35-33 victory over rival Miami.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO