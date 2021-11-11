CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as investors mull GDP

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks were still in the black by midday on Thursday amid a strong performance from the mining sector, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,370.14, while the pound was flat against the dollar, having fallen earlier after figures from the Office...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Robinhood, SoFi and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot jumped 5.7% after the home improvement retailer beat on earnings. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share on revenue of $36.82 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.40 on revenue of $35.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Bain Capital#Uk#Capital Economics#Bank#Ig#Ftse
ShareCast

UK payrolls rise, unemployment rate falls

The UK unemployment rate fell again in September, while the number of workers on payrolls rose despite the end of the furlough scheme, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England. According to figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics, the number of workers...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Under Armour stock gains after investor meeting impresses

Oppenheimer issues positive comments on Under Armour (UAA +2.3%) after the athletic apparel company met with investors virtually to discuss recent trends and underlying strategic initiatives. Key takeaways from the event were that UAA management attributes strengthening trends lately to internal initiatives and that the company is managing inventory much...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Europe close: DAX, CAC 40 reach new record highs

European shares closed in positive territory on Tuesday, after positive mood music from the US-China leaders meeting and strong corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was last up 0.24% at 489.61, while Germany’s DAX was 0.61% firmer and France’s CAC 40 pushed 0.34% higher. “European markets have continued to go...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
ShareCast

Land Securities earnings rise as it refocuses portfolio

The FTSE 100 company said profits before tax for the six months ended 30 September totalled £275m, swinging from a loss of £835m in the first half of the 2-21 financial year, while EPRA earnings per share were ahead 56.8% at 24.3p. Its board declared a dividend of 15.5p per...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,600,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
STOCKS
ShareCast

Fund managers most overweight US stocks since 2013 - Bank of America

Fund managers were the most overweight US stocks this month they have been in eight years, according to the last fund manager survey from the Bank of America. The survey showed that investors were ending 2021 in "risk on" mode, with the biggest overweight of US stocks since August 2013. Allocation to US equities rose 13 percentage points month-on-month to 29% overweight.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Eurozone economy grows in line with forecasts

The Eurozone economy continued to grow in the third quarter, official data confirmed on Tuesday, although at a notably slower pace than previously seen. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, seasonally-adjusted GDP rose 2.2% in the Eurozone compared with the previous quarter, when it increased 2.1%. Year-on-year, Eurozone...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Imperial Brands posts small rise in annual profits

Underlying adjusted operating profit for the year rose 2.7% to 3.57bn as reported revenue grew 0.7% to £32.7bn. The dividend was lifted 1% to 139.08p a share. On a pre-tax basis the maker of Gauloises made a pre-tax profit of £3.24bn, up from £2.17bn, reflecting gains on the disposal of the Premium Cigar Division and lower amortisation and impairment costs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.06% higher to $47.08 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.61 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy