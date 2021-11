If digital media is a balance between UX and generating revenue, then ad tech is the oil that drives the machine, ensuring both objectives are in sync. In that spirit, Hashtag Labs said Monday it is signing on with Markets Insider as an ad-tech services provider. Markets Insider is a 5-year-old partnership between Insider Inc. (formerly Business Insider) and Finanzen, the German financial-media brand. Insider Inc. and Finanzen are both subsidiaries of the German publishing giant Axel Springer.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO