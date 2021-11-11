Maine bird species may become extinct in our lifetime as climate warms

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial gets back underway on Monday. Last week, the jury heard 911 calls and saw the video that the defense says shows Arbery previously visiting the neighborhood where he died. The presence of the Rev. Al Sharpton has also become a point of contention in the trial, with defense attorney Kevin Gough saying Thursday the court didn't want "any more black pastors” in the courtroom after Sharpton sat with Arbery’s family. Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, killing. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after the defendants spotted him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

