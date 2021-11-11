CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine bird species may become extinct in our lifetime as climate warms

 5 days ago
FALMOUTH, Maine — On a small salt marsh, near the mouth of the Presumpscot River, Doug Hitchcox kneels and spreads apart some of the coarse marsh grass. He’s a naturalist with Maine Audubon and is showing us where the small Saltmarsh sparrows build nests, and why their future in Maine may...

NEWS CENTER Maine

Faith-based group likely to resettle 100 Afghan evacuees in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — A humanitarian group has resettled at least 68 Afghans in Maine. Catholic Charities Maine has been working to resettle Afghans who have family ties in the southern part of the state, the Portland Press Herald reported. The effort is a small piece of the work to resettle tens of thousands of evacuees who were airlifted out of Kabul and taken to military bases in the U.S.
NEWS CENTER Maine

As Maine sees first flu cases of season, officials urge vaccination

PORTLAND, Maine — After a calm 2020 flu season, the virus has returned to Maine. Anna Krueger, influenza surveillance coordinator for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the state’s initial cases have developed among young adults. “Most of this influenza we’re seeing is in college-aged people –...
Stocking stuffers made in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is full of creators and entrepreneurs, and it's a great season to support some of those makers. As you're checking off your holiday lists, and packing stockings to hang over the fireplace, there are plenty of unique, locally-made options to consider. Kristan Vermeulen is the creator...
It’s a tragic chapter of New England history. You’ve probably never heard of it.

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 30 years ago Kenneth C. Davis, a frequent guest on 207, wrote a book with the irresistible title, “Don’t Know Much About History.” It came to mind when talking to filmmakers Jim Smith and Phil Vaughn about their new documentary, “Surviving New England’s Great Dying,” which tells a story few of us are familiar with: how diseases brought by European traders and fishermen killed thousands and thousands of Indigenous peoples in New England in the years before the Pilgrims arrived in 1620.
Maine's Changing Climate Special 2021

Maine's forests, coastline, and wildlife are all facing new pressures from a changing climate. For an hour on Friday, Nov. 12, NEWS CENTER Maine is going to explore what it means for Mainers, and what can be done about it. When we talk about climate change it's easy to picture...
The week ahead: November 15, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial gets back underway on Monday. Last week, the jury heard 911 calls and saw the video that the defense says shows Arbery previously visiting the neighborhood where he died. The presence of the Rev. Al Sharpton has also become a point of contention in the trial, with defense attorney Kevin Gough saying Thursday the court didn't want "any more black pastors” in the courtroom after Sharpton sat with Arbery’s family. Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, killing. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after the defendants spotted him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.
'No need for concern': Maine biologists watching studies elsewhere of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of white-tailed deer in Iowa have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory disease that causes COVID-19, according to a new study. It's believed the animals contracted the virus from humans and are spreading it among each other. But Maine officials said they have not yet tracked a case of a Maine hunter contracting the disease from deer.
Low barrier opioid treatment expands across Maine

BANGOR, Maine — For 2 1/2 years, the Bridge Clinic has used a “low barrier” method to treat opioid use disorder. It’s been so successful that it’s expanding statewide. Six centers from around the state will adopt the practice of accepting patients as quickly as possible, skipping an entry process...
Port of Portland expects set record for shipping containers

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's only container port is operating smoothly even as supply chain disruptions cause cargo ships to back up at other U.S. harbors. The Portland Press Herald reports that the Port of Portland is poised for a record-breaking year with at least 36,700 shipping containers expected to cross the docks at the International Marine Terminal.
