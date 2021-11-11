Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday -sources

The idea of a "diplomatic boycott" by the United States of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February -- to protest human rights violations by China -- is gaining traction among some lawmakers in Washington. According to a report by The Washington Post Tuesday, citing sources close to the situation, the White House will soon announce that neither President Joe Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Games. Such a diplomatic boycott would let the United States make a statement about repression of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has called genocide, while still allowing American athletes to compete. The newspaper said that Biden is likely to approve such a move, which has been the official recommendation of his advisors, later this month.

