Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic hit his third career GW-3PM at the buzzer in a 110-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Nov. 6th. It was Doncic’s fourth GW shot overall, and second against Boston alone. His resume also includes a GW against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in 2020, as well as a leaning shot to beat the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021 season. At age 22, Doncic has shown an ability to deliver in the clutch unlike anyone at his age in NBA history and is already in the record books.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO