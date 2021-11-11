CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores season-best 37 points

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fox finished Wednesday's 136-117 loss to the Spurs with 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six...

www.cbssports.com

975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks

The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
De'aaron Fox
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
#Spurs#Fg#The Star Point Guard
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
FanSided

Sacramento Kings: When Is It Time to Panic about De’Aaron Fox?

The Sacramento Kings are two weeks into the regular season, and already there have been plenty of surprises. Some good, some not so good, but how many of those surprises are expected to keep up? How many will simply even out as players return to their normal selves?. So far...
NBA

