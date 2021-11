Many of us, if we're being honest, take for granted having access to high-speed internet in our homes - I know I do. We have come to expect our devices to work flawlessly. We expect our show, movies, and games to instantly appear in glorious HD, or even 4K. For most of us, buffering is a thing of the past. Simply put, we've been spoiled by technology. There are, however, thousands of residents in rural areas of Vanderburgh County that don't have access to high-speed internet, but change is coming for those folks.

