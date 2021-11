The 48th Annual Extension Christmas Joys holiday program returned to Southwest Dairy Center Monday, where two sessions -were all but at capacity. Many of residents will remember this program as “Christmas Show & Tell,” started by long Hopkins County Extension Agent Janie Crump. When Johanna Hicks took on the position of family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Hopkins County, she kept the holiday tradition going. The annual Christmas program has grown over the past few years to the point that reservations are now required.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO