Martha Stewart and Ina Garten may have convinced Americans that preparing the Thanksgiving feast is a laborious, multi-day affair, but who has the time and energy to brine and stuff a wild-caught turkey? The smart money is on spending the holiday out. Luckily, reservations are still open at several San Antonio spots serving turkey and all the fixings (and a few tamales, too). Why sweat in the kitchen when you can enjoy all the sides and pies you want — and still have time to bask in the crisper weather?

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO