The Seattle Mariners are going into the offseason with a question mark in center field. Is Kyle Lewis going to be healthy? Can Kyle Lewis even be relied upon? Can Jarred Kelenic play center field? Can Julio Rodriguez play center field? All of these questions are centered around the center field position for the Mariners in 2022 and beyond. Jerry Dipoto spoke about the position for 2022 and did not seem to have a firm answer to who will play center field consistently. Enter Bryan Reynolds.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO