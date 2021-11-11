CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we don’t need to stop flying to save the planet, according to science

By Ed Cunningham
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying is bad for the planet. We all know that by now. Airplanes blast out loads of pollution, all the time, making them far worse for the environment than trains, boats, coaches and even private cars. But it’s also unrealistic to expect everyone to suddenly stop using planes. At the moment,...

TheConversationAU

Electric cars alone won’t save the planet. We'll need to design cities so people can walk and cycle safely

At the COP26 climate summit, world politicians patted themselves on their backs for coming to a last-minute agreement. Humanity now waits with bated breath to see if countries implement the commitments they made, and if those commitments help the planet. If the rest of our climate progress mirrors the policies around transportation, we’re in for a difficult future. COP26 may have been one of the last chances to head off devastating climate change, and yet, the best and boldest action our leaders could envision for transportation was the universal adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) — with a vague nod to active...
CARS
CBS Austin

To save the planet, try stopping the scare tactics

The following, in a nutshell, is the basis of the emerging field of positive sustainability. “For years, the whole issue of sustainability really deterred me. Because I’m not going to walk around in cloth shoes, start traveling by bus or give up my washing machine,” says Tammie Ronen. “But every one of us can choose what and how much they’d like to do. Once I don’t have to do absolutely everything, it means that I don’t have to become a strange creature who hugs trees. Instead, I’m very active. I don’t litter, I recycle, I don’t use single-use plastics and I try using products that are more environment-friendly,” she said. “Each person can contribute their share. The moment you don’t come to people and tell them what not to do, but encourage them to choose what they can do to contribute to the environment in a way that doesn’t screw up their lives but does contribute to the environment — a lot can happen.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Action needed to stop billionaires from ‘plundering the planet’, Oxfam says

Billionaires across the globe are “plundering the planet” and placing the world in “graver danger” from climate change, campaigners have warned.Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, hit out as new research showed that by the end of this decade the carbon footprints of the richest 1% of people on earth are set to be 30 times greater than what is compatible with keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees.The authors of a new report have called for governments to bring in measures to “constrain luxury carbon consumption like mega yachts, private jets and space travel”.It comes after earlier this year Amazon founder...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

The RealReal CEO: Fashion is polluting our planet. We need regulation to make it stop

Julie Wainwright is CEO of TheRealReal. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. It's a well-kept secret that fashion is one of the dirtiest industries out there, contributing up to 8% of the world's total carbon footprint, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. It's so under the radar that it's nowhere to be found on the official agenda for COP26, the two-week-long UN Climate Change conference that's currently underway.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Could Your Business Do More To Save The Planet?

When you look at all that's going on with climate change and reducing critical resources, you can't help show concern. If things keep going at this rate, what will happen to the environment, natural resources, and the overall quality of life for humans and animals? Although several factors have contributed to the planet's decline, businesses are at the top of the list. From product production and supply chain processes to facility management and employee consumption, the carbon footprint for most companies is high.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

'We Can't Lose Hope' To Save The Planet Says Ex-Maldives President

The corals might be doomed, his country is still at risk of being swallowed by rising seas and he has recently survived an assassination attempt, but former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed is feeling optimistic. Nasheed, who is representing dozens of the world's most climate vulnerable countries, is at COP26 to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
The Independent

We’ll never get to zero emissions unless we admit the ugly truth – we’re all climate hypocrites

I was asked last week by a TV producer to discuss accusations of hypocrisy levelled at national leaders flying to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. In this case, however, I believe it was essential that leaders turned up in person to try to agree on a way for humanity to avoid destruction. Besides, total emissions from Cop26 were on a par with a single international football tournament – that’s a small price to pay in the fight to cut global emissions to zero.No, the kind of climate hypocrisy that has been bothering me lately runs deeper than that. At...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

See 24,000 years of climate history at a glance

The city of Kathmandu, Nepal, seen at the bottom left of this Landsat 9 image, lies in a valley south of the Himalayan Mountains between Nepal and China. Glaciers, and the lakes formed by glacial meltwater, are visible in the top middle of this image. Previous studies with Landsat have documented shrinkage of Himalayan glaciers, as well as changing lake levels the adjacent Tibetan plateau. NASAA new analysis of hundreds of sediment cores shows the retreat of the glaciers in microscopic detail.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Very hungry caterpillars can have large effects on lake quality and carbon emissions

Outbreaks of invasive moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, and forest tent caterpillar moths, Malacasoma disstria, occur at least every five years in temperate forests. The insects munch through so many leaves that our research has found the resulting decrease in leaf-fall and increase in caterpillar poop hugely alter the way nutrients, particularly carbon and nitrogen, cycle between land and nearby lakes. Nitrogen-rich insect excrement, called frass, can wash into lake water and act as fertilizer for microbes. These microbes can then release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as they metabolize the frass. In years with insect outbreaks, the large quantities of...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Stemming methane leaks from oil fields, pipelines and landfills could help us slow global warming quickly

Climate change is happening, and it’s mostly due to human activities that change the composition of the atmosphere, which in turn interferes with the natural flow of energy through the climate system. Two greenhouse gases contribute most to this problem: carbon dioxide and methane. The result is global heating. The repercussions of rising temperatures include heavier rains, stronger storms, more intense droughts, heatwaves and wildfires. Methane, which is more potent than carbon dioxide but has a shorter lifespan, reached record levels in the atmosphere last year, at about 2.5 times above those during the pre-industrial era. Reducing methane emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Biosphere 2 to add life on LEO

Recently, the National Science Foundation awarded Biosphere 2's Landscape Evolution Observatory a $3.5 million grant to study how life grows in certain landscapes, particularly those impacted by fires or volcanic eruptions.
CELL PHONES
TheConversationAU

Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away

Forests directly cool the planet, like natural evaporative air conditioners. So what happens when you cut them down? In tropical countries such as Indonesia, Brazil and the Congo, rapid deforestation may have accounted for up to 75% of the observed surface warming between 1950 and 2010. Our new research took a closer look at this phenomenon. Using satellite data over Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea, we found deforestation can heat a local area by as much as 4.5℃, and can even raise temperatures in undisturbed forests up to 6km away. More than 40% of the world’s population live...
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

‘Watered-down hope’: Experts wanted more from climate pact

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — While world leaders and negotiators are hailing the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, many scientists are wondering what planet these leaders are looking at. Crunching the numbers they see a quite different and warmer Earth. “In the bigger picture I think, yes, we have […]
ENVIRONMENT

