For many actors in Hollywood, daring to wear your hair natural is still a risky choice career-wise. But for Nathalie Emmanuel, her relationship with her hair has always been grounded in love and understanding. “I was lucky to have a mom who is mixed raced as well, who had her own head of curly, coily hair that she knew how to do,” she tells TZR over Zoom. “My mom knew how to do my sister and my hair so I always felt like my hair was taken care of when I was small.” But for the British-born Anglo-Caribbean actor, known for Army of Thieves, Game of Thrones, and Furious 7, her hair journey was not always so seamless.

HAIR CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO