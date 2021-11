There’s £246.5 billion ($340 billion) languishing in accounts paying no interest at all …. A survey of 2,000 adults across the UK, with 42 percent of respondents stating that they didn’t think it was worth the bother with interest rates being so low across the board. The second most common reason for savers not switching accounts was because they said they trusted their bank and did not want to leave (24 percent), followed by 17 percent considering a switch ‘too much hassle’. Overall fewer than a third of people have switched accounts in the past 12 months (31 percent), while half haven’t switched for five years or longer and the same percentage have never switched at all. Women are less likely to have switched than men (40 percent have never switched compared with 33 percent of men).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO