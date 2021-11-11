CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Announces Two 2022 LPs: 'Fear of the Dawn' and 'Entering Heaven Alive'

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White will return to his prolific ways in 2022 with a pair of new albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Fear of the Dawn arrives Apr. 8, 2022, with Entering Heaven Alive following on Jul. 22. White spent the past few years writing and recording both LPs,...

