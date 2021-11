It will be cold and very early but it looks like we're going to get a chance to see something that hasn't happened since Prussia became an empire. This celestial warning is brought to you by one of the best local social media follows on Twitter, Joey Marino. If you're not following Joey on social media, you're missing out. He keeps us plugged in every morning and will occasionally drop some cool stories like this upcoming lunar eclipse. You will have to put up with a bunch of posts about Kansas City football, but that's mostly on the weekends.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO