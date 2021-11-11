Veterans Day Celebrations Resume Across Sacramento Area After Pandemic Hiatus

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several cities in the Sacramento area will be hosting parades for Veterans Day on Thursday after many were forced to cancel because of the pandemic last year.

The Sacramento Veterans Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of l and 15th streets. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Eric Guerra are among those expected to be in attendance.

Sacramento’s parade will end with public remarks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on 15th Street.

Folsom’s parade starts at 9 a.m. on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive. There will be floats, marching bands and classic cars. It will wrap up with a ceremony at the Folsom City Lions Park

In Stockton, a free Veterans Day tribute is being hosted at the Bob Hope Theatre on Main Street. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. with the program expected to start an hour later. Mayor Kevin Lincoln will be among the keynote speakers.