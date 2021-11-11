Two mystery photos and a 50-year search for the 'Donut Dollies' of the Vietnam War

When Da Nang Air Base in Vietnam came under siege in 1965, Ron Harris and the 1st Marine Combat Battalion were deployed to defend it. “They woke us up at two in the morning (in Okinawa) and flew us into Da Nang Air Base. We secured Da Nang Air Base, because it was under siege in ’65. I was there for the full tour,” Harris said. “When I got there we were at Da Nang Air Base, and when I left at the end of ’65, we were 32 miles from Da Nang. We had secured out that far.”

