Paul Milliken recaps 'The Masked Singer's' double elimination

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for a Thanksgiving-themed episode as Group B performed again. Guest judge Joel McHale joined the panel in guessing who was behind the masks. At the end of the night, new wildcard Beach Ball was revealed to be Honey Boo Boo and...
There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?. “The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.
The Masked Singer is taking its show on the road! A 50 city national tour has been announced for 2022. It will feature show characters as well as celebrity guests. It kicks off on May 28th in St. Louis. Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
LOS ANGELES -- The semifinal round of "Dancing with the Stars" did not disappoint! The final six couples all had great routines, and all clearly deserved to have made it this far in the competition. They all performed two different routines: a new original dance and a redemption dance, with...
On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for the Semifinals as the last four members of Group A performed. Guest judge Will.i.am joined the panel in guessing who was behind the masks. Tonight’s episode was full of drama, as not only was there a double elimination, but judge...
Dancing With the Stars will soon be saying goodbye to two more celebrities. At the end of Monday night's episode, host Tyra Banks shared that the next episode, which will be Janet Jackson-centric, will feature another double elimination. The episode also ended with another celebrity's elimination, as they said goodbye to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.
The Masked Singer season 6 has begun its endgame. The remaining four members of Group A faced off in the semi-finals, and not one, but two celebrity contestants were forced to be revealed. Check more information about tonight’s episode below. Who went home on the The Masked Singer tonight?. The...
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.
It's one of the most popular shows on TV, and now it's hitting the road for a national tour, and it will be making a stop in Minnesota. 'The Masked Singer' is currently in its sixth season on FOX with host Nick Cannon and judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. But the true stars of the show are the costumes and the celebrities in them.
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 9 “Group A Semi-Final.”]. The future is written for the Pepper on The Masked Singer, and unfortunately, it doesn’t include another week on the stage. The Group A semi-finals of this season of the Fox hit saw...
Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is almost set to come to an end. Given that the finale is a week away, the show had to eliminate two celebrities during the course of the night. Viewers first had to say goodbye to Melora Hardin. Then, the judges had to decide whether Amanda Kloots or Suni Lee would nab the last spot in the finale. They ended up choosing to save Kloots, sending Lee home.
Bruno Tonioli said it best: “The race to the finale starts with a bang!” The six semifinalists each performed twice for their spot in the finals with the chance to redeem themselves. For a night filled with high-stakes, it was also a night filled with tears as the celebrities took their final chance to dedicate performances to loved ones.
