Paul Milliken recaps 'The Masked Singer's' double elimination

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.

