Curious about this administration’s ‘successes’ (letter to the editor)

EDITOR: OK, I’m angry. Sideshows continued unabated Saturday for a second night in a row. On Friday, it was 500 feet away from me, and I thought the windows were going to shatter from the explosions. On Saturday, it was a mile away, but I could hear the tires squealing, the fireworks exploding and the revved-up engines. When I stop to think how many times I’ve been pulled over on my bike by Santa Rosa police for stupid things like a dim taillight, I have to ask how can the police chief say he’s afraid to send officers to stop this? Why does the Santa Rosa Police Department even exist?

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO