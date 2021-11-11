Disney Stock Slumps After Streaming Growth Stalls

Disney+ has been hitting a wall in subscriber sign-ups after a period where they seemed to be skyrocketing, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The entertainment giant added just over 2 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, which ended Oct. 2, according to the report. The company’s subscriber count now sits at 118.1 million, which is below the 125.3 million expected by analysts. That has put an end to the two years of growth that propelled Disney through the pandemic, making it more ubiquitous in customers’ media habits at home.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO