CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Billy Joel Returning To Pittsburgh For Summer Concert

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy8wr_0ctdh7Ze00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel will be holding a concert at PNC Park next year.

The concert is happening on Thursday, August 11.

The exact time of the concert is not known at this time.

Tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19 .

Early access to tickets will be open to American Express® Card Members next Monday through Thursday.

The Pirates organization made the announcement Thursday morning, after saying on Monday that “one of the most iconic musicians of the modern era” would be at the venue.

The concert will be a part of the Pirates 2022 PNC Park concert series.

The last time Joel had a concert in Pittsburgh was in 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Ledger

Billy Joel announces only Florida stadium concert: How to buy tickets

Billy Joel fans in Florida can see the piano man himself this spring. His only Florida stadium show in 2022 — announced Thursday is Saturday, March 12, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Tickets go on sale to American Express Card members from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
FLORIDA STATE
celebrityaccess.com

Billy Joel Returns To MSG For His 120th Performance At The Arena

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday night, legendary rock legend Billy Joel returns to New York’s Madison Square Garden for 120th lifetime show at the arena as he continues his epic run of sold-out residency dates. Joel performed in his first concert at The Garden on December 14, 1978, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
wvli927.com

Billy Joel Returns To Madison Square Garden Tonight

Although he's played a few out of town outdoor dates, tonight (November 5th) is the night Billy Joel returns home to New York City to resume his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden. The “Piano Man” last performed at the legendary venue on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown.
MUSIC
Newport Buzz

Billy Joel released “Piano Man” 48 years ago today

48-years ago today Billy Joel released “Piano Man” (1973) Here’s the original promo video for the song. “Piano Man” was Joel’s first single in North America, it was included on Joel’s 1973 album of the same name and released as a single on November 2, 1973. The song is sung from Joel’s point-of-view as a piano player at a bar, reminiscing about his experiences there and the people he encountered. “Piano Man” is based on Joel’s real-life experiences as a lounge musician in Los Angeles from 1972 to 1973, which he had decided to pursue in an effort to escape his contracted New York City-based record company at the time, Family Productions, following the poor commercial performance of the album Cold Spring Harbor. Joel describes various characters, including a bartender named John and a “real-estate novelist” named Paul, all based on real-life individuals.
NEWPORT, RI
newjerseystage.com

Billy Joel Monthly Shows at MSG Return

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. welcomes legendary musician Billy Joel back to MSG on November 5th when his unprecedented, sold-out franchise run continues with his 120th lifetime performance. The show will mark the resumption of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency, which paused due to the pandemic following his 73rd consecutive monthly show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox35orlando.com

Billy Joel to play at Camping World Stadium in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is going to rock in 2022!. City leaders announced on Thursday that Billy Joel will be coming to Camping World Stadium next year. "We are thrilled to welcome him here!" Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "It's going to be an epic night." Dyer says the concert...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
bestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel Triumphs in Return to the Garden

It’s a venue that he has played well over 100 times. But when Billy Joel resumed his monthly Madison Square Garden residency last night (November 5, 2021), it marked the first time that he had performed there since Feb. 20, 2020. Weeks after that concert took place more than 20 months’ earlier, venues around the country – and the world – shut down due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#Tv News#Kdka Tv News Staff#American Express#Pirates 2022
Effingham Radio

Billy Joel Returns To MSG With Classics-Packed Setlist

Billy Joel returned to New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday night (November 5th) to resume his ongoing residency at the legendary “Big Apple” venue. Billy last performed at the Garden on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown. The setlist, like most of the Garden shows,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wxhc.com

Watch Billy Joel’s first-ever video — from 1971! — now on YouTube

On November 1, Billy Joel celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, and now he's turning back the clock by posting his very first music video. But maybe calling it a "music video" oversells it: It's a 1971 film of a long-haired, bearded Billy in his early twenties, sitting at a piano and playing "Everybody Loves You Now," a track from his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Billy Joel Resumes Monthly Madison Square Garden Residency With Magical Evening of Hits and Fan Favorites

Over the past few months, Broadway theaters have welcomed back live audiences, long-shuttered restaurants have reopened in all five New York boroughs, and eager tourists have repopulated Times Square. But New York didn’t truly feel like its pre-pandemic self until Friday night when the lights dimmed at Madison Square Garden, the theme from The Natural swelled throughout the arena, and Billy Joel stepped onto the stage to resume his monthly residency after Covid forced him to take an unplanned 20-month break.
PERFORMING ARTS
myq105.com

Win Billy Joel Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

Billy Joel in his only Florida Stadium Show in 2022!. Tune in to Q105 afternoons with Mason Dixon at 520 for your chance to see Billy Joel, in concert at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 12, 2022!. Presales begin Monday, 11/8 at 10am. Public On Sale 11/12 at 10am....
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy