Billy Joel Returning To Pittsburgh For Summer Concert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel will be holding a concert at PNC Park next year.

The concert is happening on Thursday, August 11.

The exact time of the concert is not known at this time.

Tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19 .

Early access to tickets will be open to American Express® Card Members next Monday through Thursday.

The Pirates organization made the announcement Thursday morning, after saying on Monday that “one of the most iconic musicians of the modern era” would be at the venue.

The concert will be a part of the Pirates 2022 PNC Park concert series.

The last time Joel had a concert in Pittsburgh was in 2016.