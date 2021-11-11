CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Christie jabs Trump over election loss

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5OIT_0ctdh2A100

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) took a shot at former President Trump over his 2020 presidential election loss during an interview with “Axios on HBO."

Christie, who coached Trump before the presidential debates, was asked about a statement Trump issued earlier this week in which he claimed Christie had left office with a low approval rating.

“Look, I'm not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump. But what I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60 percent of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden ,” Christie answered during an excerpt of the interview aired Thursday. “I'm happy to have that comparison stand up because that's the one that really matters.”

During recent remarks at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Christie called on Republicans to move past the 2020 presidential election results and look toward the future instead.

“Winning campaigns are always the campaigns that look forward, not backwards,” the former New Jersey governor said.

Those comments were immediately slammed by Trump, who claimed that the former Republican governor was “absolutely massacred” for his statements during the conference.

“Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud,” Trump said in a statement. “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating — a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread voter fraud, assertions that have been refuted by state and federal elections officials.

Axios noted that a Rutgers-Eagleton poll published in January 2018 showed Christie at a 19 percent approval rating.

In reaction to Trump’s comments that Christie was “absolutely massacred” for remarks during the conference, Christie told Axios's Mike Allen, “I've made the conscious decision, Mike, that I want to spend my time combating the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and trying to help Republicans win governorships and the House and the Senate in 2022.”

“This is not an argument that I'll walk away from,” Christie added.

Trump took a jab at Christie right back, baselessly claiming he had won the 2020 election and taunting Christie over the fact that Trump won the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

“I did win the election against Biden, by a lot, just wasn’t given credit for it — weak Republican leadership in Mitch McConnell and others. The Country is going to hell, I may have to do it again! Had a lot of fun beating sloppy Chris Christie in the primaries — it was easy!” Trump said in a statement.

Updated at 5:13 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Christie Jabs Trump#Hbo#Jewish#Christie Called#Republicans#Rutgers Eagleton#Christie At
HuffingtonPost

Chris Christie Explains Why He’ll Run Against Donald Trump With A Dwight Eisenhower Ding

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Monday he’s not afraid to jump into the 2024 presidential race, even if Donald Trump is involved. Christie, during an interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, said he was “certainly” considering another run for the White House and said Trump wasn’t exactly Dwight Eisenhower. Other possible GOP candidates have hinted they won’t run if Trump decides to mount a comeback.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Could Chris Christie and Liz Cheney Take Trump Down?

What if Donald Trump has to fight a grudge match against Liz Cheney and Chris Christie on his way to a second term? This scenario is probably more likely than you might think—one with significant consequences. Both Cheney and Christie are tough pugilists, and both are in the news flirting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. judge questions House bid to get Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday questioned a congressional lawyer on why a House of Representatives panel wants to see former President Donald Trump's tax returns, noting that Democratic lawmakers have made conflicting statements about their reasons. Trump was the first president in 40 years not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Inside Chris Christie's breakup with Trump

Chris Christie told me on "Axios on HBO" that he and former President Trump haven't spoken since before Jan. 6, when Christie frantically tried to reach his friend of 20 years — and Trump never picked up the phone. Driving the news: "I tried to call him ... to give...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
46K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy