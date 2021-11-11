Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Magic

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 123-90 on Wednesday evening, and advanced to a 8-4 record on the season.

The blowout win by 33-points comes after getting beat by the Bulls in Chicago on Monday night.

After the game, James Harden, who had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, spoke to reporters.

"I just play the game the right way, man," Harden said postgame. "I just try to go out there and be aggressive and guys are open, I tried to push the pace a little bit, feeling good, my bounce is getting back."

The Nets started the season with a 1-2 record and a blowout loss in the first game to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

Since then, they have gone 7-2 in their last nine games.

The loss for the Magic dropped them to 3-9.

