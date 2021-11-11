CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Magic

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrZ0k_0ctdgihh00

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 123-90 on Wednesday evening, and advanced to a 8-4 record on the season.

The blowout win by 33-points comes after getting beat by the Bulls in Chicago on Monday night.

After the game, James Harden, who had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, spoke to reporters.

"I just play the game the right way, man," Harden said postgame. "I just try to go out there and be aggressive and guys are open, I tried to push the pace a little bit, feeling good, my bounce is getting back."

The Nets started the season with a 1-2 record and a blowout loss in the first game to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

Since then, they have gone 7-2 in their last nine games.

The loss for the Magic dropped them to 3-9.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
  • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant gets called out by Eli Manning

It looks like we’re all about to be treated to a showdown between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and New York Giants legend Eli Manning. The iconic NFL quarterback recently called out Durant for what could potentially be an intriguing turn of events. Before you get too excited, we need...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ricky Rubio
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Orlando Magic#Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#The New York Knicks
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
567
Followers
134
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy