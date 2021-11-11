‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Opens Up About Estrangement From Brother Matt

“Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown opened up about the family’s decision to separate from Matt Brown as he recovers from substance abuse struggles.

While speaking with Screen Rant, Bear revealed that he wishes his older brother Matt “all the best.” He also hopes that Matt discovers “what he’s looking for in life.” The family separated from Matt shortly after the death of the family patriarch, Billy Brown. Billy died this past February, and around April, Matt revealed some troubling allegations about the family.

Matt claimed that the “Alaskan Bush People” and Discovery production crew gave Billy and Ami Brown, his parents, cocaine to give to him. This started Matt’s rehab stint, supposedly. He also stated that his family and production forced him to “lie about how the family actually lived.”

Hearing this, several fans questioned the authenticity and legitimacy of the show. They claim it’s scripted, a fact which shocked Bear Brown during his interview with Screen Rant.

“Fake, people still say that?” Bear asked. “You would think after seeing so many hardships and how our real-life problems alter the entire direction of the show that it’s pretty obvious how real it is. If anyone is still in denial and just can’t accept the truth, all I have to say is, ‘What is hard to believe?”

This latest season has focused on the family moving forward after Billy’s death and honoring his legacy. In Bear’s eyes, “Alaskan Bush People” Season 13 is going “as good as can be expected with the recent tragedies my family has been facing this year. One thing everyone will get to see is us finally starting to furnish my mom’s house on the mountain! And get her forever home steps from her moving in!”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Reveals When He Wants Show to End

“Alaskan Bush People” started seven years ago in 2014. They’ve run 13 seasons so far, and apparently, Bear Brown has several more in mind.

Bear recently did an email interview with Distractify, who asked him if he has an idea about when the final season of the show would air.

“Final season in mind? Maybe when I’m like 99 on my deathbed, but then hopefully, the show will continue with the next generation!” Bear Brown wrote. “That’d be pretty cool, a literal generational reality show, so a stopping date for me? Nope, as long as everyone enjoys watching it.”

The Brown family’s well on their way to developing that next generation of stars. Bear himself has a one-and-a-half-year-old son named River Anthony Brown. Noah, Bear’s younger brother, also has a son named Elijah Connor Brown. Elijah was born in February 2019. And who knows how many more Brown children there are still to come.