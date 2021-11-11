Dollar General Teams With DoorDash On Same-Day Delivery Service
By Phil Hall
Benzinga
5 days ago
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is partnering with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) for the on-demand delivery of merchandise from the discount retailer’s stores. What Happened: Consumers can order products for same-day delivery through the DoorDash app. There is no minimum order size or time slot requirements and DoorDash said...
Harps Food Store on Friday kicked off electronic benefits transfer (EBT) SNAP ((Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) payment for same-day delivery via Instacart. With this program, EBT SNAP participants are now able to use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from 67 Harps locations across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) has inked a new global strategic partnership agreement with its long-standing partner DoorDash (DASH) to foster growth for its McDelivery business. The Chicago-based chain of fast-food restaurants has grown from 3,000 restaurants to over 32,000 restaurants across 100 countries through partnerships with both local and global platforms. (See McDonald’s stock charts on TipRanks)
Same-day delivery is a natural progression in consumer expectations, as the convenience of online retail is integrated with the immediacy of brick-and-mortar stores. According to McKinsey, the market for same-day delivery is fueled by underlying macro-trends, including increasing GDP per capita, rapid e-commerce adoption, urbanization and changing consumer expectations. Indeed,...
The possible future of the U.S. Postal Service is being tested in Texas. In mid-September, the Postal Service launched a pilot program to offer same-day parcel deliveries between multiple localities within the state. The program, USPS Connect, started in Dallas and Houston and has since been expanded to dozens of locations across Texas.
Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
Dollar General is making same-day, online delivery available from more than 9,000 stores. The discount retailer is partnering with on-demand logistics platform DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, and cleaning supplies, at its regular everyday prices. Dollar General customers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through the DoorDash marketplace app or website, with no time slot or minimum order size required.
Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report jumped on Wednesday after the food-delivery major agreed to purchase European counterpart Wolt Delivery in an $8 billion all stock deal. At last check the San Francisco company's stock was 9.6% higher at $210.44. It has traded on Wednesday up as much...
(Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based rival Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion), as the biggest U.S. food delivery company looks to expand its international footprint. Shares in DoorDash jumped 4% after the bell. The food delivery...
DoorDash shares closed up 11.58% on Wednesday after the company announced it would acquire Wolt for $8.1 billion. The company also reported a wider than expected third-quarter loss per share but beat on revenue estimates. The deal with Wolt is expected to close in the second half of 2022, and...
As retailers search for ways to ease supply chain disruptions, Dollar General Corp. has hired retail veteran Michael Joyce as its new SVP of supply chain strategy, inventory and demand management. Reporting directly to Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, Joyce will lead the company’s supply chain...
Delivery app DoorDash has reached a deal to acquire Finnish delivery operator Wolt in an all-stock deal worth €7bn, in what would be the most expensive takeover yet in Europe’s hyper-competitive rapid delivery market. Helsinki-based Wolt, which has more than 4,000 employees, operates in 23 European markets including Germany, where...
Instacart is partnering with the nation’s largest low-priced chain, Dollar Tree, to deliver low-priced goods directly to customers. The delivery service is expanding its partnership nationally with Dollar Tree. Now same-day delivery in as fast as one hour via Instacart is now available from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores nationwide. Instacart will be offering in-store prices so most items will cost just one dollar with a 10-item minimum order. Dollar Tree recently announced it would raise prices on items up to $1.50 each due to higher supply costs and wage increases.
Here’s why the operator of a growing base of 18,000 stores was named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year. Food and consumables accounted for 77% of Dollar General’s annual sales last year of $33.7 billion. The expansion of cooler and freezer capacity at new and remodeled stores has for several years been described as the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company’s most impactful merchandising initiative. Dollar General began selling fresh produce at select stores last year, expanded the program to 2,000 locations this year, and its current plan is to add produce in up to 10,000 stores. Dollar General now self-distributes frozen and refrigerated products from a network of 12 facilities after completing a multiyear rollout of its DG Fresh supply chain initiative ahead of schedule during a pandemic.
Shipt and target have joined together to offer same-day deliver services. Customers can purchase items online at Target.com and get their orders delivered to their doorsteps. Duluth area residents will now be able to get all their current and soon to be holiday groceries. Shopper can also order some of the greatest holiday gifts at their convenience more easily with same-day delivery service around town.
Target customers in Duluth now have a new way to shop at their favorite store. Back in 2018, Target announced that it would start a new same day delivery service using Shipt, a delivery company that Target acquired at the end of 2017. Well, it took several years, but Duluth can now take advantage of same day delivery.
As for what that looks like at Dollar General, Reardon says that workers who start as part-time sales associates can become “key carriers” in six months, with responsibility for opening and closing stores, as well as making bank deposits. “Six to eight months after that, you might be an assistant...
Uber has teamed up with Olo, an on-demand commerce platform geared towards the restaurant industry, to integrate Uber Direct technology into Olo's delivery fulfillment solution, Dispatch. The integration aims to make Uber's efficient delivery technology more accessible to restaurants while also offering additional alcohol delivery support. "By expanding our Olo...
The company has partnered with ADT to launch two new features within the toolkit. The “safety reassurance call” feature lets users connect with an ADT agent through the Dasher app in instances where they may feel unsafe. The ADT agent will remain on the phone until the individual feels safe. If the incident escalates, and the person is unresponsive for a period of time, ADT will contact 911 to request an emergency response to their last known location, based on GPS from their smartphone.
Just ahead of the holidays, mega health and beauty retailer Sephora announced same-day delivery. Now Houston beauty gurus can get their makeup refill without leaving home. Shoppers living within 15 miles of any participating Houston-area Sephora can make a purchase and have it delivered right to their door. Since its inception in late October, The Galleria storefront has received a tremendous amount of orders, averaging up to 15 a day and that number doubles over the weekend.
