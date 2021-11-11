Veterans Day 2021: American Legion to host events in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - WWI came to an end at the 11 th hour of the 11 th day of the 11 th month. What was originally known as Armistice Day is now called Veterans’ Day. MTN’s Chet Layman talked with Len Albright from Bozeman’s American Legion Post #14 about the local tradition of honoring Veterans’ Day.

Albright says legion members will spend the early morning placing 90 American flags along Main Street and up toward the Sunset Hills Cemetery. From 7 am-9 am a free breakfast will be served upstairs at the American legion Club in downtown Bozeman. Albright notes the breakfast is offered for any who want to attend, not just for Veterans.

He says then folks will gather at the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall in the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Albright notes this celebration is at 11 am on Veterans Days has been a tradition for 73 years. He says traditional protocols will be observed with color guard, taps, and will include a flyover at 11 minutes after 11.

Albright also notes that several other groups will be holding ceremonies around the valley all day long. He says Bozeman legion members will gather at 6 pm tonight at the Manhattan Post for a social get-together to wrap up the day.