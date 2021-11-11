CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Nissan Sentra gets new Midnight Edition Package and All-Weather Package

By Alvin Reyes
 4 days ago
The 2022 Nissan Sentra is the automaker’s best-selling sedan. Fresh from a major redesign in 2020, the new Sentra is soldiering on as an affordable, fuel-efficient, and practical sedan. New for 2022 is the Midnight Edition and All-Weather Packages for the range-topping Sentra SR and midgrade Sentra V, respectively.

The base Sentra S starts at $20,485 (including $975 destination) and has 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with four speakers and Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto Connectivity.

All trim models of the 2022 Nissan Sentra remain motivated by a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The engine turns the front wheels (AWD is unavailable) via Nissan’s Xtronic CVT gearbox with simulated gear ratios. And while CVTs are not known for sporty engagements, it delivers sterling fuel economy. The Sentra S and SV got an official EPA rating of 29/39/33 mpg, not bad for a roomy sedan with a big 2.0-liter four-banger.

Meanwhile, the mid-range Sentra SV has base prices at $21,545. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disk brakes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system. The All-Weather Package ($590) adds heated front seats, a heated tiller, and remote engine start to keep you feeling cozy on those chilly winter drives.

The top-of-the-line 2022 Nissan Sentra SR starts at $23,075 and has 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season rubber, LED headlights and foglights, a dark motion V-motion front grille, lower side sill extensions, and a new rear spoiler.

The Midnight Edition Package ($695) adds black 18-inch wheels, a black front grille, dark exterior badging, a rear diffuser, and a black rear spoiler if you desire a more sinister look. Also available in the Sentra SR is two-tone paint with four color combinations.

In addition, Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard across the lineup. It includes blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, and automatic rear braking. The Sentra SV also gets standard adaptive cruise control. The 2022 Nissan Sentra will arrive at US dealerships this December.

