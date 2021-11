In his inaugural address President Kennedy said: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country. I was 11 years old when John Kennedy delivered his inaugural address. His speech had a profound impact on my life when several years later I would volunteer to join the Marine Corps. Service over self is part of my family pedigree, a life lesson I embraced being raised by a combat-wounded Marine. In fact, I owe my life to my father’s wounds, which sent him to the hospital where he met and fell in love with my mother, a Red Cross volunteer.

PASADENA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO