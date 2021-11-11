CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A citizen journalist who shined a light on the pandemic in Wuhan may die in prison

By John Ruwitch
wkms.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — A lawyer-turned-citizen-journalist in China who posted videos on social media from Wuhan in the early days of the pandemic is on the verge of dying in prison after staging a months-long hunger strike, according to her family and her lawyer. Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer and blogger,...

www.wkms.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

The State Department is urging China to release Zhang Zhan, a jailed journalist who reported on the pandemic in Wuhan and who is reportedly close to death

The US State Department is calling on China to release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. Zhang, known for her reporting in Wuhan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was jailed in December. The State Department's call for Zhang's release follows reports that she is close to death after going...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

WorldView: U.S. journalist sentenced to prison in Myanmar

U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced by a court in military-ruled Myanmar to 11 years in prison in what Human Rights Watch calls a "travesty of justice." Yemeni employees of the U.S. government have been detained in a rebel-controlled area. The U.N. says the number of people fleeing war, conflict and persecution rose significantly in the first half of 2021. CBS News' Ian Lee has those headlines and more from London.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Human Rights Watch#Chinese#Twitter
Missoulian

U.S. journalist Fenster freed from Myanmar prison

American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and happy to be heading home after being freed from prison in Myanmar and flying to Qatar on Monday, following negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. POLITICS
PIX11

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months heads home

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was expected to arrive in the United States on Tuesday. Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
China
Register-Guard

Guest Opinion: Polio precedent shines light on COVID-19 pandemic

In 1952 alone, polio killed 3,154 children and left another 21,269 reeling from permanent, disabling paralysis. By 1979, with vaccines having begun in 1958, we saw the last case of polio in the United States. At this time last year, there were 216 cases worldwide. This year, 2021, only two...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
montanadailygazette.com

Fauci Admits that “Vaccines” Have Not Worked, Yet We Should Take More and Give it to Our Kids

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise precipitously in places with large majorities of the population being “fully vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci has been forced to admit what uninvested citizens have known for some time now: the “vaccines” are nothing of the sort – with effectiveness against infection and hospitalization waning mere months after injection.
KIDS
defense.gov

Defense Secretary Has Authority to Order Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

The secretary of defense has the authority needed to order all members of the military – including the National Guard – to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news conference today. The mandate to get the vaccines is a readiness issue, Kirby said, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy