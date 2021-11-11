CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott's Lawyer Condemns 'Finger-Pointing' From Houston Authorities

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The rapper's attorney criticized the "inconsistent messages" from police and the mayor's office following the Astroworld...

The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
1051thebounce.com

Travis Scott Sued By 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim

Ezra Blount, 9, is the youngest victim of the Astroworld concert tragedy and is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the injuries he’s suffered from the concert. Blount who was trampled during the Astroworld concert is suing the rapper and entertainment company for the life-threatening damages he suffered at the Houston festival. According to documents obtained by TMZ, civil rights attorney Ben Crump says that the nine-year-old was, “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” as people around him were lifting up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”
