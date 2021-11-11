Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Rising

Gregory Roberts, Insider at A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Gregory Roberts exercised options to purchase 20,476 A-Mark Precious Metals shares at prices ranging from $5.43 to $14.80 per share for a total of $270,475 on November 11. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $70.41 to $73.05 to raise a total of $1,470,943 from the stock sale.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO