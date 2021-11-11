CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

I'm a food reporter who went to In-N-Out for the first time and it was the best fast-food burger I've ever eaten

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tksg_0ctdcXnk00
I recently went to In-N-Out for the first time and realized why it's such a popular fast-food chain. Erin McDowell/Insider
  • I recently traveled to Austin, Texas, to visit a number of fast-food chains I've never tried before.
  • I ordered a Double-Double burger "animal style," fries, and a chocolate shake at In-N-Out.
  • I thought the juicy, flavorful burger was the best fast-food burger I've ever eaten.

When I arrived in Austin, Texas, one of the first places I planned to visit was In-N-Out Burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV1pV_0ctdcXnk00
The exterior of In-N-Out in Austin, Texas. Erin McDowell/Insider

The closest In-N-Out was a short drive away from my hotel in south Austin. After hopping in an Uber, I soon pulled up to the restaurant and saw the iconic yellow-and-red logo on the white building.

As a food reporter, I've tried a lot of fast-food items, from double cheeseburgers at practically every chain to newer items like the Megan Thee Stallion "Hottie" chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

However, as a native East Coaster, I've never been to In-N-Out before.

In-N-Out became California's first drive-thru hamburger stand when it opened in 1948.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuqVj_0ctdcXnk00
The exterior of In-N-Out in Austin, Texas. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

In 1958, In-N-Out replaced its bottled drinks with fountain service, offering customers beverages like Pepsi Cola, Nesbitt Orange, and Hires Root Beer. According to In-N-Out, a 12-ounce soda cost just 10 cents at the time.

In 1961, In-N-Out added "animal style" burgers to its menu as a response to overwhelming customer requests. The recipe is still the same today as it was in the 1960s: a mustard-cooked beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, extra spread, and grilled onions.

In 1963, In-N-Out began serving its famous Double-Double burger. A few years later, In-N-Out opened its first location with a dining room in Ontario, California.

While some new items have been added since 1948, the menu is still pretty similar to the original menu, offering basic fast-food items like burgers and fries.

Walking through the double doors to the In-N-Out, I could barely contain my excitement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCCxs_0ctdcXnk00
Inside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

In-N-Out's restaurant design is relatively simple, with a seemingly vintage-inspired theme of red and white. I also immediately noticed the palm tree motif on the tiled cash register, which pays homage to the chain's California roots.

A friendly employee took my order at the counter and handed me my receipt, which had my order number on it.

A cheery neon sign proclaimed In-N-Out's motto: "Quality you can taste."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNru8_0ctdcXnk00
A neon sign inside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

While I waited for my food, I decided to have a look around the dining room.

Plants and diner-esque booths made the dining room feel bright and approachable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ifL1_0ctdcXnk00
Inside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

Americana artwork on the wall made me feel like I had stepped back to the 1950s.

The beverage station is self-serve, but they had implemented a touchless system to make it more sanitary during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILIVC_0ctdcXnk00
The beverage station at In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

I poured myself my go-to drink, Diet Coke, and stood back to wait for my food.

After a few minutes, an employee called out my order number.

A sign near the ketchup station drove home In-N-Out's service model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsYv5_0ctdcXnk00
Inside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

According to the sign, guests can request everything from sweeteners and ketchup to lemons and chilies.

As I sat down at a counter by the window, I noticed that even the wallpaper was printed with palm trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPtg6_0ctdcXnk00
The wallpaper inside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Insider

It was a quaint touch that made the restaurant feel just a little bit more inviting.

I had ordered a Double-Double burger "animal style," fries, a soft drink, and a small chocolate shake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpPmL_0ctdcXnk00
My meal from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

In my opinion, no In-N-Out menu item is as iconic as the chain's Double-Double burger, so I knew I had to give it a try.

Although I've heard mixed reviews on the chain's plain fries, I decided to order them on their own rather than "animal style" or with cheese, since I ordered the burger animal style.

My entire meal came to just $11.80, including tax, which I thought was a fair price considering how much food I received.

I couldn't wait to dive into the Double-Double burger. The first thing I noticed was the layer of cheese coating each part of the massive burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAsmJ_0ctdcXnk00
A Double-Double burger animal-style from In-N-Out burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The Double-Double usually comes with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread. If you order your burger animal style, the beef patties will be cooked in mustard and come with all the aforementioned toppings, plus pickles and extra spread, and the onions will be grilled.

Tangy mustard, pickles, and onions hit my tongue — I was blown away by the burger immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVVWe_0ctdcXnk00
A Double-Double burger animal-style from In-N-Out burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The pickles were tart and crunchy, the beef patties were over-the-top juicy and flavorful, and the cheese-to-meat ratio was perfect. The onions came through and added a lot of flavor and I really liked the spread. It was super savory and unlike any other sauce I've had on a fast-food burger before.

The burger itself was also very large, and all the ingredients tasted fresh. The cheese was flavorful and thick — it was totally different from cheese I've had on other fast-food burgers.

Not only was this probably the best fast-food burger I've ever had, but it was also up there for one of the best burgers that I've ever eaten in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23k9Ms_0ctdcXnk00
A Double-Double burger animal-style from In-N-Out burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

If I were to come back to In-N-Out, I would definitely order this burger again. Plus, for only $4.50, it certainly didn't break the bank.

After eating my entire burger — I simply couldn't put it down — I tried the fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO8CT_0ctdcXnk00
In-N-Out fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

Despite having a smaller-than-average menu for a fast-food joint, In-N-Out gives customers a couple of different ways to order their classic fries. You can get them regular, which is what I ordered, well-done, with cheese, or animal style.

In-N-Out doesn't offer a wide range of dipping sauces, like other chains. I ate mine with ketchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdJ05_0ctdcXnk00
In-N-Out fries dipped in ketchup. Erin McDowell/Insider

The fries were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion. They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt. The inside was not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Next time, I'd probably order them as cheese fries or animal style to give them more flavor.

I did, however, think the number of fries I received was generous, especially as they only cost $2.

The chocolate shake was really creamy, but it wasn't so thick that it couldn't be consumed through a straw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BG390_0ctdcXnk00
A chocolate shake from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

It wasn't overly rich and paired perfectly with my meal. It was also pretty inexpensive at $2.55. However, I was also glad that I ordered a soft drink on the side — I needed something to wash down all the food I was consuming.

I thoroughly enjoyed my first ever In-N-Out meal, although I didn't eat all of the fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QekVj_0ctdcXnk00
My finished meal from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

For under $12, I thought the meal was balanced, delicious, and totally deserving of all the hype.

I can't wait for my next trip out West and the opportunity to eat at In-N-Out again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeymG_0ctdcXnk00
Me outside the In-N-Out restaurant. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

Everything I ordered was impressive. Even the fries, which I thought were just OK, weren't terrible by any means and the serving size was very generous. However, what truly stood out to me was the burger.

It was by far the best fast-food burger I've ever eaten. It was large, delicious, and inexpensive. Truly, what more could you ask for?

