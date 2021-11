When it comes to eating at Applebee's, experts recommend you stay away from a bunch of its menu items. According to Eat This, Not That!, diners need to think twice before ordering the calorie-ridden Quesadilla Burger, Whiskey Bacon Burger, or The Prime Rib Dipper. While others suggest staying clear from unhealthy options like the Fish and Chips, Salsa Verde Beef Nachos, or The Classic Combo, per The Daily Meal. It's clear there's a lot of opinions about which Applebee's entrées to avoid, but you might not hear as much chatter regarding the restaurant's appetizers.

