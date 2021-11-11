NC Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn will switch districts for 2022 election

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Madison Cawthorn, a first-term congressman who has gained national prominence for his right-wing, pro-Donald Trump views, plans not to run in his home district in Western North Carolina.

Congressional maps approved Nov. 4 by the N.C. General Assembly put Cawthorn's home county of Henderson in the new 14th District, along with most of what is traditionally considered western N.C. That includes Buncombe – home to Asheville– and surrounding counties. Most of Watuaga County, which was not in the former district, has been added to the 14th.

But, according to Michele Woodhouse, the chair of the Republican organization for the current district represented by Cawthorn, the congressman has said he is looking to run instead in 2022 in the neighboring new 13th District. Counties in that district are Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and part of Mecklenburg, home of Charlotte.

Cawthorn's potential change of plans was first reported by Carolina Journal .

A candidate is not required to live in the congressional district in which she or he is running, though the candidate must live in the same state, the Constitution says.

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

In a Nov. 10 mass fundraising email, Cawthorn said he hoped the headlines would be, "Youngest Congressman Re-Elected as Republicans Take the House in a Landslide," though he did not name the district in which he would run.

He says his "Democratic opponent has money flooding in from all sorts of special interest groups and Washington elites." But it is not clear which opponent he means.

Before facing any Democrat in the new 13th or 14th Districts, he would first have to compete in GOP primaries against opponents who might include North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. There are nine Democrats who have declared candidacies for districts that roughly align with the new 13th and 14th.

Pending legal action by opponents alleging illegal gerrymandering , the 14th still favors a Republican, but has created "a path" for a Democrat to win, Western Carolina University political expert Chris Cooper said.

Cawthorn, 26, has made recent news for his role in planning the Jan. 6 events in Washington that led to the Capitol riot, according to Rolling Stone.

On Oct. 19 he introduced a bill to ban vaccine requirements for interstate travel and has drawn warnings from law enforcement for entering school facilities with weapons , including a fixed-blade dagger strapped under the wheelchair that he uses following a 2014 car accident.

